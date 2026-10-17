Man Arrested For Killing Associate Over Rs 10,000 Debt In Uttarakhand

Chamoli police have arrested a 28-year-old man for the alleged murder of his associate over a Rs 10,000 debt in a village here, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Sunil Kumar, allegedly attacked Sumit Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, with a bamboo stick on Thursday following a dispute over the outstanding payment, they said.

"The accused and the deceased had been working together for the past 15-20 days, transporting sand and gravel. The accused owed Sumit Rs 10,000, and a dispute arose between the two regarding this outstanding payment," Chamoli Superintendent of Police (SP) Surjit Singh Panwar said.

"On October 15, after consuming alcohol, Sunil arrived at Sumit's dwelling in Semi village and initiated a confrontation. When Sumit suggested that they go to the police outpost, the accused struck him on the head with a bamboo stick," said Panwar.

Sumit, who sustained severe head injuries, was declared dead at a hospital. Police arrested Sunil near Pokhari Road and produced him before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, the SP said.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

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