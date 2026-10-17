1 Killed As Speeding Delhi Transport Bus Rams Into Vehicles, Pedestrians

One person was killed, and two others were injured after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus hit vehicles and pedestrians in Delhi's Anand Parbat area on Saturday, officials said.

According to the officials, an e-rickshaw, two bikes, and a scooter rider were hit by the bus, which was heading towards Tikri Border.

One person died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured and were shifted to the hospital.

The officials added that the bus driver fled the scene following the accident.

According to the eyewitnesses, the bus was speeding when it hit the pedestrians.

"The bus was being driven by a female driver. The bus was at a very high speed. Pedestrians tried to save themselves; however, some were hit by the bus. Around 4-5 people were injured," an eyewitness told IANS.

"There is always a traffic jam in this area. There is no place to walk on this road. Rikshaws and shops have encroached upon the road. Everyone fears to walk on this road. Today, a person has died because of all this," another said.

"Several accidents keep happening here. The situation is miserable. The police also don't arrive on time," a local told IANS.

Police and forensic teams have reached the spot and are investigating the incident. Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, one person was killed, and three others were injured after a truck hit two motorcycles near Crescent Apartment Red Light in Dwarka Sector 18 in the early hours of Saturday.

According to Delhi Police, the fatal accident occurred at around 12.45 am. The two motorcycles were carrying four people, with two persons on each vehicle, when the truck struck them.

Police apprehended the truck driver, Hotam Singh, 41, a resident of Agra, Uttar Pradesh. The truck, both motorcycles, and other exhibits were seized.

A case has been registered at Dwarka North police station under relevant sections, and further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)