Delhi Government Announces To Operate 200 Electric Buses On Delhi-Karnal Route

August 19 : The Delhi Government will dedicate 200 new zero-emission electric buses, launch an interstate electric bus service between Delhi and Karnal, introduce 56 dedicated Ladies Special electric bus services and inaugurate a high-capacity public EV charging station at DTC Rajghat Depot-I, the government said in a press note.

According to the press note, "The initiatives are aimed at strengthening Delhi's public transport infrastructure and advancing the city's transition towards clean and sustainable mobility."

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the induction of 200 new electric buses will take Delhi's electric bus fleet to 4,938, taking the overall bus fleet to around 6,800 buses, including 1,750 CNG buses.

The new fleet comprises 88 12-metre electric buses and 112 DEVI 9-metre electric buses. The low-floor, air-conditioned buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time tracking and accessibility features for differently-abled passengers.

The Transport Department and DTC are implementing a fleet augmentation programme under which Delhi's bus fleet is projected to expand to nearly 14,000 buses by FY 2028-29, the minister said.

DTC will launch five fully electric, air-conditioned buses on the Delhi-Karnal route. The service will offer 10 daily trips in each direction along the approximately 133-km one-way corridor.

The route will connect Maharana Pratap ISBT, Kashmiri Gate, with Karnal and cover Singhu Border, Rai, Bhalgarh, Murthal, Ganaur, Samalkha, Panipat, Gharaunda and Madhuban.

The new service will add to DTC's existing interstate electric bus operations connecting Delhi with Baraut, Sonipat, Dharuhera, Panipat and Rohtak.

DTC will also introduce 56 dedicated women-only electric bus services, including 30 Ladies Special trips on 15 high-demand routes and 26 University Ladies Special trips on 13 routes.

The services will cater to the travel requirements of working women and students and connect residential areas with employment, commercial, institutional and government hubs, including Nehru Place, AIIMS, South Extension, R K Puram, Connaught Place, ITO, Delhi Secretariat, Karol Bagh, Kashmiri Gate and Shivaji Stadium.

The University Ladies Special services will provide connectivity to institutions including Hindu College, Ramjas College, Daulat Ram College, Sri Ram College, LSR, Gargi College, ARSD, Hansraj College, SPM College, Deshbandhu College and SGGSCC.

All the services are proposed to be operated with 100 per cent electric DEVI buses and will carry distinctive stickers for easy identification at bus stops and terminals.

DTC has also established a public EV charging station at Rajghat Depot-I as part of efforts to strengthen Delhi's electric mobility infrastructure.

The facility has four EV chargers with a capacity of 240 kW each and can support heavy commercial electric vehicles as well as electric cars. A 1,600 KVA compact substation, transformers, HT/LT panels and associated electrical infrastructure have also been installed.

The charging station has been developed at an expenditure of approximately Rs 5.5 crore. More high-capacity charging stations are under construction at other DTC locations.

"With these initiatives, Delhi is steadily building a future-ready public transport network that combines environmental responsibility with better passenger experience," Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

The Delhi Government and the Transport Department will continue to expand electric mobility, increase public transport capacity and develop supporting infrastructure, the press note said.

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