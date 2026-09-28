EducationWorld Rankings 2026-27: Delhi Government Schools Secure Top Ranks

Government schools in Delhi have secured several places among the top-ranked schools in the country in the EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2026-27, released by EducationWorld in association with AZ Research Partners Pvt. Ltd. The 20th edition of the rankings was released on September 24 in Bengaluru.

The rankings are based on a nationwide field survey of 18,000 respondents, including parents of school-going children, teachers, educators and counsellors across 34 cities. The survey ranks around 4,500 schools across 22 states on 14-15 parameters related to educational excellence.

In the State Government Day Schools category, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar (DBRA) CM Shri School, Sector 10, Dwarka, secured the third position nationally. DBRA CM Shri School, Yamuna Vihar, was ranked fifth, while the Sector 19, Dwarka, school secured sixth position and the Surajmal Vihar school was ranked seventh.

Delhi's Central Government schools also featured prominently. Army Public School, Delhi Cantt, secured the No. 1 position nationally, while Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan, was ranked fourth. Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, Delhi, secured the eighth position.

In the Special Needs Schools category, Tamana Autism Centre-School of Hope, Delhi, was ranked fifth nationally, while Sanchetna, Noida, secured a joint sixth position.

Several private schools from Delhi-NCR also figured among the top-ranked schools. In the Co-Ed Day Schools category, Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, was ranked No. 1 nationally. The Shri Ram School, Vasant Vihar/Moulsari, and Nirmal Bhartia School, Delhi, shared the second position. Suncity School, Gurugram, was placed joint third, while Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram, ranked fourth. Step by Step, Noida, was joint seventh and Sri Venkateshwar International School, Sector 10, Dwarka, secured the 10th position.

In the Girls Day Schools category, Uttam School for Girls, Ghaziabad, was ranked second nationally. Sadhu Vaswani International School for Girls, Delhi, was joint sixth, while Carmel Convent School, Delhi, was joint 10th. St Columba's School, Delhi, secured third position in the Boys Day Schools category.

The rankings also featured Delhi-NCR schools in the Ivy League, Vintage Legacy and International categories. Vasant Valley School, Delhi, was listed in the Ivy League with five stars, while Modern School, Barakhamba Road, was listed with four stars.

EducationWorld Founder-Editor Dilip Thakore said the rankings aim to encourage schools to continuously improve learning outcomes and help parents make informed choices while selecting schools.

AZ Research Partners Founder-Director Shubra Mishra said the survey covered 18,000 respondents across 34 cities and 22 states. "Responses were collected through face-to-face, telephonic and online interactions, with measures in place to prevent schools from influencing the results," she said.

The schools were assessed on parameters including academic reputation, faculty competence, individual attention to students, leadership, curriculum, co-curricular activities, sports, community service, parental involvement, teacher welfare, value for money, student well-being, infrastructure and special needs education. Legacy schools were also assessed on the quality of their alumni.