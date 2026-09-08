'Eat Well Live Well': Delhi Schools To Focus On Students' Everyday Wellbeing

The Delhi government has launched the 'Eat Well Live Well' programme in 75 CM SHRI Schools, which will focus on helping students build healthy habits in their everyday lives. The initiative is expected to benefit around 30,000 children.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood launched the programme in the presence of senior government officials, education experts, principals, teachers and students, as reported by ANI.

The programme introduces Foundational Wellbeing Literacy (FWL). It aims to teach students practical skills that can help them make healthier and more responsible choices in daily life.

What Will Students Learn?

The programme will focus on things students deal with in their everyday lives rather than adding another textbook or exam. It will cover healthy food choices, food safety, hygiene, safe drinking water, physical activity, mealtimes and the school environment.

Parents will also be involved so that the habits taught in school can continue at home.

According to the Delhi government, the programme includes 21 personal habits, seven social skills and seven planetary skills. These will encourage students to take care of themselves, behave responsibly with others and become more aware of the environment.

Schools To Have Wellbeing Committees

Schools participating in the programme will set up Wellbeing Committees and use a School Wellbeing Score. This will help schools check their existing practices, identify areas that need improvement and track their progress.

Speaking to ANI, Education Director Ankita Anand said the programme is not meant to create an additional burden for schools. Instead, it will bring together wellbeing activities already being carried out and make them part of regular school life.

The programme will use short discussions, practical activities, visual reminders and regular practice instead of a separate textbook or examination.

The initiative has been launched during Poshan Maah and ahead of Teachers' Day. The Delhi government said the idea is that while foundational literacy and numeracy help children learn, Foundational Wellbeing Literacy can help them "live well."