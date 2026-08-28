Delhi Promotes 23 School Principals To Deputy Director Posts

Twenty-three principals of Delhi government schools have been promoted to Deputy Director of Education posts, moving from heading individual schools to taking up wider responsibilities in the Capital's education administration.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Sardar T.S. Sandhu has approved the promotions with immediate effect. The promotions cover vacancies for 2025 and 2026.

The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) for the promotion of Principals to the post of Deputy Director of Education was held at the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on August 6.

The UPSC subsequently forwarded the DPC's recommendations to the Directorate of Education. Following the required administrative process, the proposal was placed before the Lieutenant Governor for approval.

The 23 principals have been promoted to the post of Deputy Director of Education at Level 12 of the pay matrix.

The latest round follows the previous DPC held on July 1, 2025, which filled 16 vacancies for the year 2024.

With the current DPC covering vacancies for 2025 and 2026, 23 principals have now moved to the Deputy Director level.

The promotion will see the officers take on responsibilities beyond an individual school. Depending on their posting and allocation of work, they may oversee the functioning of multiple schools or handle administrative responsibilities at the district or departmental level.

The promotions come at a time when Delhi's government school system is also dealing with vacancies at the Principal and Vice-Principal levels. A separate UPSC recruitment process is underway for 124 Principal and 704 Vice-Principal posts, taking the total number of vacancies to 828.

The two processes involve different posts. While the latest decision promotes serving principals to Deputy Director of Education positions, the separate recruitment drive is aimed at filling school-level Principal and Vice-Principal vacancies.

The latest promotions fill Deputy Director of Education vacancies for 2025 and 2026. Posting and allocation orders for the newly promoted officers are expected to follow.