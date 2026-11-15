Uttarakhand To Reopen 12 Closed Government ITIs From Next Academic Session

The Uttarakhand government has decided to reopen 12 non-operational Government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) from the next academic session. The decision is aimed at expanding access to vocational and technical education and providing young people with more opportunities to develop skills that can help them find jobs or become self-employed.

Secretary of Skill Development and Employment C Ravi Shankar has directed the Director of Training and Employment, Nainital, to complete all necessary preparations and formalities within the given timeframe, officials said on Friday.

The reopening of these institutes is expected to benefit young people living in areas where the ITIs have remained non-functional. With the institutes becoming operational again, students will be able to access skill-based training closer to their homes instead of travelling to other places for technical and vocational education.

According to Shankar, the decision is part of the state's efforts to strengthen skill development and make vocational training more accessible to young people. He said that restarting the institutes would help local youth acquire technical skills and improve their chances of finding suitable employment.

The move is also expected to encourage self-employment by helping young people gain practical knowledge and training that they can use to start their own ventures.

"This will further boost skill development among the youth and enhance their prospects for employment and self-employment," he said.

The reopening of the 12 ITIs from the next academic session is expected to provide more training opportunities to young people across the state. Further details about the courses to be offered and the admission process are yet to be shared.