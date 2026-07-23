Unemployed Nurse Consumes Phenyl Outside Uttarakhand Health Minister's House

An unemployed female nurse, seeking a job in the health department, allegedly consumed phenyl outside the residence of state health minister Subodh Uniyal in Dehradun.

According to police sources, the woman, identified as Kiran Rawat, was taken to a hospital on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated. She is currently receiving treatment there.

She allegedly took the drastic step after not receiving any assurances regarding the initiation of the recruitment process.

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