Class 9 Student Killed After Andhra Transport Bus Rams His Bike

A Class 9 student was killed in a road accident after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) hired bus rammed his motorcycle near the Electricity Office in Banaganapalle town, Nandyal district of the state.

The incident involved a hired bus belonging to the Proddatur depot, which reportedly hit the two-wheeler from behind, leaving the student seriously injured.

The victim, identified as Surya Kumar, was initially shifted to Banaganapalle Government Hospital. He later died while being taken to Kurnool for better medical treatment.

Surya Kumar was studying in Class 9 at the Model School in Banaganapalle and was from Yanakandla village. He was the only son of Nageswara Rao and Rani.

His death has plunged the family into grief.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the accident.