"Will Find You": Iran Threatens 2 US Officers Who "Ordered" Minab Attack

Iran has issued threats to two United States Navy officers, whom it had accused of attacking a school in Minab that killed 168 children, saying that it will find them. The Iranian Embassy in South Africa made the statement on social media platform X, while resharing its eight-month-old post about the two US officials it described as "criminals".

"We will find you," the embassy said in a four-word post while quoting the older one. It identified the officers as Commander Leigh R Tate, commanding officer assigned to the USS Spruance, and Lieutenant Commander Jeffrey E York, who serves as the warship's executive officer.

"Remember these two criminals. Leigh R Tate, the commander, and Jeffrey E York, the executive officer of the USS Spruance, who ordered the launch of Tomahawk missiles three times, killing 168 innocent children at a school in Minab," the March 29 post read.

"Don't they have children of their own?" it added while publicly accusing the two for the killing of children.

The threat came a day after US President Donald Trump cautioned Tehran against attacking senior American officials. Trump, during a recent interview, had warned Iran that "they will not exist very long, any longer" if any senior US official were assassinated.

At the start of the US-Israel war against Iran in February, at least one US missile hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab killing at least 156 people, including 123 children.

The latest threat also follows the moving of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from his Washington-area residence to a military base following persistent death threats reportedly connected to Tehran.

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Bessent recently told CNBC that the relocation was carried out strictly on the advice of the United States Secret Service.

"Why am I going to be afraid when the brave military personnel in the Gulf, President Trump, constantly receive death threats?" he had said.

"US Never Apologised"

Speaking about the Minab school attack at the NDTV World Summit 2026, Ayatullah Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader and a senior diplomat said that Washington never apologised for the missile strike. He added that the bodies of some of the children remain unrecovered.

"They attacked Iran. On February 28, they attacked a primary school two times and killed 168 innocent people at the school. Till now, some of the bodies of these children couldn't be found," he said.

"Their mothers and fathers are still crying because they don't have any grave to go to and cry for their children."

At the same summit, the former director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) revealed that it was a human who pulled the final trigger during the bombing at the compound while taking help from a machine.

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"Actually [that was] a human judgement. That was not the machine making the decision, I believe. It was a human that decided, and it was helped by AI with targeting. AI is used extensively," he said.

His statement rejected an earlier report that claimed it was an AI "kill chain" and the Pentagon's overreliance on artificial intelligence led to the tragedy.