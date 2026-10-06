Punjab Teen Handball Player Falls Off Scooter, Dies As Tractor Crushes Head

A 14-year-old handball player died after she fell off a scooty and a tractor carrying bricks ran over her head in Punjab's Ludhiana.

The incident took place on Monday evening when Anshika, a Class 9 student, was on her way to school for practice with two other boys on a two-wheeler. CCTV footage showed the scooter overtaking the tractor. However, another two-wheeler approached from the opposite side, causing Anshika and the other two riders to apply the brakes suddenly and fall on the road.

Horrifying footage showed Anshika, who was sitting at the rear, falling in such a way that her head came under the tractor's tyre.

She was rushed to the DMC Hospital for treatment, but she died due to severe head injuries.

According to Anshika's family, the trolley was carrying around 20 tonnes of load.

The victim was scheduled to travel to Bathinda on Tuesday to represent her team in a state-level handball match.

Her father works at a printing press, while her mother is a homemaker.

She is survived by her parents and a 13-year-old brother.

Police have taken the CCTV footage into custody and initiated an investigation, officials said.