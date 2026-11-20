Denmark's oldest-living person has been exposed as a fascist leader with links to the country's Nazi party that idolised Adolf Hitler. Kirsten Schwalbe reached the milestone last month, as she became the oldest Dane ever, at 112 years and 128 days. Best wishes poured in from across the country before her dark past came to light.

After initially denying her Nazi roots, Schwalbe admitted that she joined the Danish National Socialist Workers Party in August 1941 during World War II. She blamed her husband, stating he encouraged her whilst rejecting the idea that she had given any active support to the movement.

"Yes, I was signed up. My husband asked me, and I said I didn't care. Politics didn't interest me at all, so I simply did what he thought I should do," she claimed.

While Schwalbe claims she was distant from the party's ideology, a report in The Telegraph detailed that she rose through the ranks to become the leader of her local branch. She remained in the role until July 1944. She was also the leader of the local women's group

Schwalbe's late husband also held a leadership position in the Danish Nazi Party, which mimicked its German counterpart with the use of the hakenkreuz, the Hitler salute, and antisemitism. He is also believed to have actively collaborated with the Third Reich during the occupation of Denmark during the war.

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Book Removes, Show Cancelled

Mette Korsgaard, a director at Gyldendal publishing house, which published Schwalbe's book last month, said it was being withdrawn from the stores. "We cannot uphold a work of non-fiction in which a central chapter of the protagonist's life is not told faithfully," said Korsgaard.

Meanwhile, filming of a reality TV show dedicated to Schwalbe was halted following the revelation, due to her state of health.

Born on March 10, 1914, she became Denmark's oldest-ever living person on October 14, at 112 years and 218 days, overtaking her compatriot Karla Lindholm Jensen, who died in 2020 at 112 years and 217 days.