Marking a major success in the rural local body elections held in BJP-ruled Rajasthan, the Congress won over 3,700 Panchayat Samiti seats, against the Bharatiya Janata Party's tally of below 2,200, as per results declared by Friday evening. The Opposition party also won 599 Zila Parishad seats to the BJP's 301, according to State Election Commission (SEC) figures, news agency PTI reported.

Results had so far been declared for 7,393 of 7,543 Panchayat Samiti seats and 981 of 1,275 Zila Parishad seats across 37 of the state's 41 districts. Counting in Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar is deferred to December 17, as the five-year terms of the existing bodies there end next month.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on X: "The villages were watching everything, enduring everything. Now they have spoken. This is not just Rajasthan's mandate -- it is the voice of every village in the country."

The Congress led in Panchayat Samiti seats in 33 of the 37 districts. The BJP led only in Ajmer, Balotra, Salumber and Udaipur. In Zila Parishad seats, the Congress led in 24 districts and the BJP in six. Among the other parties, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) of Hanuman Beniwal, which has in the past allied with both the NDA and INDIA bloc, won 496 Panchayat Samiti seats; the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) 276, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 60, the CPI(M) 50 and the Aam Aadmi Party two. Independents won 627.

The rural verdict reverses the urban local body elections held in September. In those polls, the BJP got the mayor's post in nine of the state's 10 municipal corporations and formed boards in 204 bodies, against the Congress's 96.

It also comes weeks before the Bhajan Lal Sharma government completes three years in office in December. In the previous Panchayati Raj election round in December 2020, when the Congress was in power, the BJP won 1,989 samiti seats against the then ruling party's 1,852 across 21 districts.

"By handing the Congress a sweeping victory in the Panchayat Raj elections, voters in the state's rural areas have sent the BJP government a clear message that its time is now up," former chief minister Ashok Gehlot said.

"The Congress Party also performed well in the municipal corporation elections, but the BJP used thuggery to hijack the people's mandate," he alleged. "We have been saying all along that there is an anti-BJP mood in the villages. Farmers, workers, women, all sections of society are frustrated by the BJP government's neglect and broken promises," he added. Gehlot asserted that people still remembered the welfare schemes of the previous Congress government.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra's home constituency went entirely to his party. The Congress won absolute majorities in all three Panchayat Samitis in his Laxmangarh Assembly constituency, news agency IANS reported. Dotasra offered prayers at the Salasar Balaji temple in Churu district and said the victory belonged not to any individual but to every Congress worker at the grassroots.

Madan Rathore, the state BJP president, said the party accepted the results as "the mandate of the people" and would carry out an internal review before deciding its future strategy. He alleged that the Congress fought on "fabricated narratives".

He also attacked Rahul Gandhi's assertion that polls in the country are being rigged.

"[Congress] must now acknowledge that EVMs cannot be manipulated, votes are not stolen, and the Election Commission does not function under external pressure," Rathore said.

BJP spokesperson Ram Lal Sharma acknowledged that the party's performance had fallen short of expectations. He said it would review the results, identify shortcomings and take corrective measures.

(Inputs by ANI, IANS)