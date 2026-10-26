In Rajasthan Panchayat Polls, A 'Marriage' Promise Unmasks Deeper Issues

"Vote for us, and we will get your unmarried sons married." A promise that sounds unusual is becoming a talking point in Rajasthan's Panchayati Raj elections, highlighting a deeper social crisis driven by the declining child sex ratio, economic uncertainty and the growing trend of bringing brides from Bihar and other states.

Rajasthan is currently witnessing Panchayati Raj elections, with polls being conducted across gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zila parishads in four phases. Voting for the first phase has concluded, while three phases remain.

In the first phase, 16 zila parishads and 104 panchayat samitis recorded a voter turnout of 62.90 per cent. Meanwhile, elections for sarpanches and ward panches witnessed a turnout of 83.05 per cent.

The rural elections have brought several issues to the forefront, with candidates reaching out to voters with promises concerning local development and livelihoods. However, this time, the issue of unmarried men has also become a prominent talking point, particularly in Rajasthan's Shekhawati region.

In Jhunjhunu district, Congress MLA from the Surajgarh constituency, Sharvan Kumar, promised to arrange engagements for unmarried men during an election meeting held in support of a Congress candidate.

Addressing the gathering, he said that people only needed to vote for the candidate and that he would even help arrange engagements for their unmarried sons if they asked him to do so.

Anita Saini, a sarpanch candidate-probable from Jhajhar village in the Nawalgarh tehsil of Jhunjhunu district, shared a video on social media promising to help arrange marriages for unmarried young men in the village.

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She said she would make arrangements to bring brides for them, even from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar if necessary. The video went viral on social media, and several similar videos have since drawn attention to the issue.

Such promises are not entirely new to Rajasthan's electoral politics.

During the urban local body elections held in September, BJP leader and former MLA Ramlal Sharma made a similar remark while addressing a public gathering. Urging voters to ensure the victory of his party's candidate, he assured them that their work would not be left unattended and none of their sons would remain unmarried.

The statement gained attention after a young man had reportedly written to Sharma requesting help with his marriage. His remark subsequently went viral alongside the letter. Ramlal Sharma later clarified that his statement had been made in a different context.

Bigger Issues At Stake

While such electoral promises may appear humorous or be dismissed as publicity stunts, they point towards a much deeper social problem.

One of the major factors behind the growing difficulty faced by men in finding marriage partners in parts of Rajasthan is the imbalance in the sex ratio, particularly the declining child sex ratio at birth.

For years, social evils, gender discrimination and patriarchal attitudes have contributed to practices such as female foeticide, reducing the number of girls in certain regions.

According to a report based on data from the Civil Registration System (CRS), Rajasthan recorded a child sex ratio at birth of 806, based on figures for 2016 cited in the report.

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The situation was particularly concerning in parts of the Shekhawati region. Sikar recorded a ratio of 649, the lowest among the districts cited, followed by Nagaur at 664, Bikaner at 693 and Jhunjhunu at 723.

According to the 2011 Census, Rajasthan's overall sex ratio stood at 928 females per 1,000 males, below the national average of 943.

These figures highlight the gender imbalance that can contribute to a shortage of potential marriage partners. However, the problem is also shaped by economic conditions, changing social aspirations and migration.

Sociologist Professor Rajeev Gupta says the problem has several underlying causes, including economic instability in rural areas and changing attitudes among younger generations.

According to him, agriculture and military service have traditionally been important sources of livelihood in the Shekhawati region. However, agriculture has become increasingly uncertain because of unpredictable weather, difficulties in accessing fertilisers and seeds, and other challenges.

He also points to changing employment conditions in the armed forces, particularly following the introduction of the Agniveer recruitment scheme, as a factor contributing to uncertainty among rural youth.

Together, these developments have created an economic crisis for many rural households, affecting their financial security and prospects for marriage.

Another important factor, Gupta says, is the growing education and employment opportunities available to women.

As more women pursue higher education and move to larger cities for work, their preferences regarding marriage partners are also changing. Many seek partners with similar educational backgrounds, career prospects and outlooks on life.

This has created a gap between the aspirations of young women and the circumstances of some men living in rural areas.

Gupta says that the younger generation, including Gen Z, is increasingly questioning traditional social structures and patriarchal attitudes. These changes are reshaping relationships, marriage preferences and expectations within rural communities.

The difficulty faced by some men in finding marriage partners has also contributed to practices of bringing women from other states for marriage, sometimes even through illegal networks involving the purchase and trafficking of women.

Trafficking Cases Sound Alarms

Several cases have emerged in Rajasthan involving women brought from states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to marry local men.

Locally, the practice is often referred to as the Paro or Molki system, with women brought into such marriages commonly described as Paros.

While some women may enter inter-state marriages by choice, cases involving coercion, deception, trafficking and forced marriage have also been reported. In such cases, intermediaries arrange the movement of women through networks that exploit their poverty and vulnerability.

Some women are reportedly subjected to abuse and exploitation after being brought to Rajasthan, with cases highlighting the difficulties they face in leaving these marriages or returning to their families.

Police investigations have uncovered trafficking networks and groups involved in bringing women to Rajasthan for marriage.

Professor Gupta says the practice has existed for a long time, particularly involving women from economically disadvantaged regions of Bihar, north Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

According to him, women and girls from poor families may be lured with promises of a better life and a suitable husband. However, some end up facing conditions involving forced marriage and bonded labour.

He says the problem becomes particularly serious when vulnerable women are moved across state boundaries and become dependent on the people who arrange their marriages.

Gupta also raises concerns about the lack of sustained, coordinated efforts to dismantle the networks facilitating such exploitation, despite the local presence of these practices.

Professor Vishal Vikram of the Rajasthan University says the issue emerging during the Panchayati Raj elections may be discussed in a humorous manner, but it reflects a serious social problem.

According to him, the central question is not whether political leaders can arrange marriages for unmarried men. Instead, the fact that such promises resonate with voters demonstrates how deeply the problem has affected people's sentiments and social behaviour.

He warns that if the issue is not addressed through a systematic and well-planned approach, it could widen cultural gaps and give rise to further social challenges.