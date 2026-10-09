'Would Be Paralysed With Fear': Why Katrina Kaif Doesn't Let Online Trolling 'Dictate Her Actions'

Katrina Kaif was in London for a Kay Beauty event, and the actor was asked to share her opinions on self-confidence and judgement on social media. This comes a few weeks after a section of social media made body-shaming remarks about her postpartum weight gain.

Katrina Kaif On Being Your Biggest Cheerleader

Speaking at the Kay Beauty event in London, the actor said that people need to be careful about letting the narrative on social media affect their sense of self-worth. Her argument? There are too many people out there with opinions about what you do.

Whether a woman has a baby or not, gains or loses weight, irrespective of what she does, someone on social media will always have unsolicited advice to offer. "And if we are going to start catering to all of them, I think it really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself," she said.

Speaking about herself, she said that whenever she comes across criticism on social media, she ignores it. "If I let that dictate my actions, I think I would be paralysed with fear, unable to move ahead in my life or any sphere of life," she added.

The actor said that there are times when the world celebrates you, and other times, "You have to be your own biggest cheerleader." Advising women in the audience, Katrina Kaif added that a person has to accept themselves as they are in the moment.

"That's going to change from day to day. That's going to change at different times and different phases in your life," she added.

The Kay Beauty co-founder said that there are times when a person feels like they have seen everything, and at another moment, one can go into an existential crisis, thinking, "I just can't get anything right."

"There are times when you are looking and feeling like the best version of yourself, and other times, you are on a journey to get there," the Welcome star added.

Concluding her advice, Katrina said that people should take social media opinions lightly. "Don't take yourself too seriously, and just have fun with it," she said.

Katrina Kaif's On Looking Her Best

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Katrina Kaif talked about what "looking good" means to her after embracing motherhood.

"It's changed a lot. When I started out early in my modelling and acting career, there were a lot of stereotypes about what the beauty standards were. Now, for me, looking my best is really about feeling my best, and that comes from taking care of myself as a whole," she said.

Further sharing her secret to glowing skin, she added that a healthy diet, keeping inflammation in your body under control, staying active, meditation, a phone-free hour every morning, and getting natural light first thing in the morning can make a huge difference to how a person feels and how their skin behaves.

"I think when you feel healthy, that confidence naturally reflects on the outside," she told the publication.

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