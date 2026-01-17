Vijay Sethupathi Shares Why He Never Checks His Weight: "I Get Depressed"

Vijay Sethupathi, known for his versatile performances in films like Super Deluxe and Jawan, has been an inspiration for many with his unconventional approach to life and career. The actor recently opened up about his unique perspective on weight and body image. The star shared that while he is committed to consistent workouts and a healthy diet, he avoids checking his weight regularly, as seeing the numbers often leaves him feeling discouraged.

Why Vijay Sethupathi Never Checks His Weight

According to an IANS report, Vijay Sethupathi mentioned that he tries to avoid certain foods but is not always successful in sticking to his diet. "I worked out quite a bit. Certain food items did not suit me. I made an effort to avoid them. I succeeded 70 per cent of the time in this attempt to avoid such food items. I failed around 30 per cent of the time and ended up eating these foods," the actor said.

Vijay Sethupathi claimed that he focuses on self-confidence and comfort in his own skin rather than a specific weight loss goal. He said, "I also don't check the number of kilos I've lost because I get depressed when I see numbers. My body weight does not stay constant. I lost weight, and it increased again, and then again, it went down. It has never been stable for me."

The actor shared that his weight has fluctuated over the years, and it is only recently that he has gained a deeper understanding of the science behind weight loss. He now understands the importance of tailored diet plans and fitness routines based on individual body requirements, rather than following generic advice.

Vijay Sethupathi Reveals He Does Not Believe In The Concept Of Diet

In another interaction, Vijay Sethupathi confessed that he does not believe in the diet concept. "I love to eat tasty food. I believe that if I don't eat tasty foods, then my life won't be tasty. I like to eat tasty foods. I don't have that concept of having 6 packs. I am a normal guy, so every year, every month, I make a promise that 'okay, this month I will try to shift', but I feel very bored doing workouts. Maybe one week I will go to the gym or do yoga, then I quit it. It keeps happening like that for so many years," the actor said.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Slumdog – 33 Temple Road.

Also Read | What Parineeti Chopra Ate During Her Pregnancy