How To Lose 2 Kg In 7 Days, Weight Loss Coach Shares A Simple Plan

Weight loss is no joke, but the journey can be streamlined if you have an expert guiding you and creating plans according to what your body needs. The right combination of diet and exercise can work wonders for your body even in a short span of time.

To lose weight, you need to be determined and follow a diet plan without giving in to your cravings. While many believe that dieting means starving, weight loss coach Neha Parihan recently shared a diet plan for a week to help you lose 2 kg.

Monday

Start the first day of the week with a cup of warm water, a teaspoon of chia seeds, and a lemon juice blend, along with five soaked almonds and two walnuts. For breakfast, have two moong dal and spinach chillas with mint chutney, cumin, black salt, and three tablespoons of curd.

For lunch, have a roti with a bowl of arhar dal, cucumber salad, and lauki (bottle gourd) sabzi. If you feel hungry in the evening, enjoy half a cup of chana chaat with green tea, and end the day with sauteed spinach, 100 g of paneer bhurji, and clear vegetable soup. Day one is all about resetting and recharging your body.

Tuesday

On Day two, have a Brazil nut and five almonds with a cup of jeera (cumin) water. Make two besan-methi (gram flour-fenugreek) chillas with three tablespoons of Greek yoghurt and mint chutney. Keep the meals high in protein and low in carbohydrates.

Keep the amount of roti the same for lunch, but tweak the pairings. Have roasted okra, moong dal tadka, and four glasses of buttermilk. For tea-time snacks, go with a bowl of sprouts chaat and herbal tea, and have 80 g of paneer cubes with palak soup for dinner.

Wednesday

Day three is the gut reset day; hence, begin it with five soaked raisins and a glass of warm turmeric water. Consume a bowl of warm chia pudding, with chia seeds, raisins, Greek yoghurt, and cinnamon, for breakfast.

In the afternoon, satiate your hunger with cabbage sabzi, roti, masoor dal, and salad. Pair the evening fennel tea with a small apple and 10 roasted chana. End the day with 80 g tofu bhurji, lauki soup, and sauteed beans.

Thursday

On day four, you have to boost your metabolism. Kickstart the morning with two walnuts and pink salt water with lemon juice. Pair two ragi dosas with half a cup of curd and mint chutney for breakfast.

For lunch, go with a phulka served with methi sabzi, chana dal, and salad. During tea time, enjoy a cup of green tea and a quarter cup of roasted makhana. For dinner, enjoy tomato-vegetable soup, 100 g paneer stir-fry, and sauteed broccoli.

Friday

Friday might be the last working day of the week, but it is about flushing the fat and achieving a natural glow on your face. Therefore, start it with five almonds and cumin-coriander water. Relish vegetable poha with peanuts and sprouts, a teaspoon of ghee, and a cup of herbal tea.

Lunch should be simple, like a roti paired with moong dal, beans-carrot sabzi, and salad. Snack time hunger pangs can be taken care of with a cup of green tea and a quarter cup of boiled corn. For dinner, have a bowl of clear soup, paneer bhurji, and sauteed zucchini.

Saturday

Saturday calls for some nourishment for the day. Keep it light for your gut and start the day with apple cider vinegar, water, and a teaspoon of chia seed concoction. For breakfast, have a bowl of vegetable upma with a cup of green tea.

Enjoy moong dal, rice, and vegetable khichdi with ghee for lunch. You can have some raita to elevate the taste. For the snacks, have 10 roasted chana and coconut water. Keep the dinner light on the stomach with tofu stir-fry, lentil soup, and sauteed green beans.

Sunday

Sunday is the day to rebalance. Begin the seventh day with four almonds and warm tulsi water. Warm chia seed pudding with raisins, Greek yoghurt, and a teaspoon of flaxseed will be the ideal breakfast.

In the afternoon, have moong dal with a roti and carrot-beans sabzi. Snack time hunger can be satiated with a green tea and a cup of boiled makhana. For dinner, the plate should include 100 g paneer tikka, lentil-vegetable soup, and steamed vegetables.