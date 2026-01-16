What Parineeti Chopra Ate During Her Pregnancy

Pregnancy often comes with a mixed bag of emotions. Along with the joy and excitement, there are cravings, mood swings, and days when the body simply does not cooperate. From sudden food urges to low energy levels, many women find it hard to stick to a “perfect” routine. Eating healthy during this phase sounds easy on paper, but in reality, cravings and medical limitations often take over. Which is why when celebrities speak honestly about their pregnancy lifestyle, it feels relatable and refreshing.

Parineeti Chopra recently did just that. The actress got married to politician Raghav Chadha in September 2023. The couple welcomed their baby boy, Neer, in October last year. A few days ago, Parineeti shared a video on her YouTube channel where she opened up about her diet in pregnancy.

Parineeti Chopra Practised Mindful Eating During Pregnancy

Talking about pregnancies in general, Parineeti Chopra said, “Actually, what usually happens in pregnancies is that there are a lot of cravings. And sometimes health does not support you. You feel like doing anything. You do not get fit medically sometimes. There are a lot of negative things too.” Instead of stressing over it, she chose to focus on staying positive.

The actress revealed that her main effort was to go through the journey in a healthy and mindful way. “My whole effort was that God should support me. And I wanted to do my pregnancy as positively and healthily as possible,” she shared. The actress said she was very careful about what she ate, especially when it came to proteins. “I was very careful about what proteins to eat. And how to eat healthy,” she added.

Parineeti Chopra Avoided Junk Food During Pregnancy

What surprised many around her was her strict no-junk-food rule. “I didn't eat junk food. Which surprised a lot of people. Didn't you eat junk food? I didn't. I am proud of myself,” Parineeti Chopra said. She also credited divine support and a positive mindset for helping her stay on track.

Wrapping it up, Parineeti Chopra said she truly tried to do her pregnancy with a healthy body and a calm mind.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Shares The Secret Behind His Six Pack Abs At 52: "I Don't Believe In Extreme Dieting"