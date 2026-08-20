Jharkhand Government's Order Cancelling JPSC, JSSC Exams Stayed By High Court

The legal battle launched by affected candidates against Jharkhand government's decision to cancel 22 recruitment examinations witnessed another twist as the high court stayed the state government's order on Thursday.

The government's orders came after a 25-day students' agitation over alleged irregularities in the recruitment exams.

The Jharkhand government had said the cancellations followed "complaints regarding irregularities in ongoing examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and executed through TDPL, and based on facts brought before the government during the CID investigation."

The government also announced the formation of a committee to examine reforms in the JPSC and JSSC examination system.

The cancelled examinations include recruitment tests for drug inspectors, assistant professors, deputy collectors, dental doctors, assistant engineers, civil judges, additional public prosecutors and forest range officers, among others. The list also includes examinations for lecturers in government polytechnics, senior scientific officers, assistant conservators of forests and various administrative and technical posts.

Four petitions had challenged the state order.

The petitioners include successful candidates from the 11th-13th JPSC Combined Civil Services Examination, JSSC-CGL and the Food Safety Officer examination. The petitions have been filed by successful candidates, including Avadhesh Kumar, Deepmala, Sonam Kumari and Saurabh Singh, among others.

The candidates' primary argument was that the government unilaterally cancelled the examinations and subsequent appointments without giving them an opportunity to present their case.

A large number of these candidates had already joined government service following their selection, and the government's decision has directly jeopardised their employment.

The petitioners also invoked the principles of natural justice in their defence. They argued that while action should be taken against any candidate found to have played a dubious role during the investigation, it would be unjust to remove all successful candidates from their jobs without an individual inquiry or hearing.

They maintain that they appeared for the examinations in accordance with the prescribed procedure, secured positions on the merit lists and were subsequently appointed to government posts.

In the JSSC-CGL case, some petitioners have also argued that the examination results were declared in compliance with earlier High Court orders, raising questions over the legality of the government's subsequent decision to cancel the entire examination.

