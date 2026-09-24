Bay Of Bengal Depression To Bring Heavy Rain To Bengal, Odisha And Other States

A fresh spell of rain is likely across several parts of India on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in states including Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Jharkhand is under an orange alert for the next 24 hours. Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega and West Singhbhum may get heavy to very heavy rain. A yellow alert is also in place for 11 other districts.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain to West Bengal until Saturday morning. Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar may see very heavy showers.

Odisha is also likely to get widespread rain, with very heavy showers possible in some areas. Bihar, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are also likely to receive widespread rain, with extremely heavy showers possible in some places. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also expected.

Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh may see scattered rain from Friday, with the spell likely to continue until September 29. There is no heavy rain warning for Delhi-NCR on Friday. Uttar Pradesh, however, could see heavier rain. East UP may receive very heavy showers on Friday and Saturday, while West UP may also get heavy rain.

East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rain. Some areas could see very heavy showers along with thunderstorms and gusty winds. East Rajasthan may remain wet through September 27. Assam and Meghalaya may also receive widespread rain, while other northeastern states could see scattered showers.

Kerala is likely to get widespread rain, while Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive scattered showers. Rayalaseema could also see rain with thunderstorms. The IMD expects the active rain spell to continue across parts of central, eastern and southern India over the next few days.