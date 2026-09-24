Jharkhand NEET MDS Counselling 2026: Round 2 Final Merit List Released, Choice Filling Starts

Jharkhand NEET MDS Counselling 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the Final State Merit List for Round 2 of Jharkhand NEET MDS Counselling 2026. Candidates who registered for the second round and raised objections against the provisional merit list can now check their final state rank and eligibility status on the official portal. Following the release of the final merit list, the board has also started the online choice filling and choice locking process. Eligible candidates can select their preferred colleges and MDS specialisations within the prescribed deadline. The choices submitted during this window will be considered for the subsequent seat allotment process.

Click here: Jharkhand NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 2 Merit List

Jharkhand NEET MDS Round 2 Important Dates

Final State Merit List: September 24, 2026

September 24, 2026 Online Registration and Choice Filling: September 24 to September 26, 2026

September 24 to September 26, 2026 Provisional Seat Allotment Letter: September 27, 2026

September 27, 2026 Document Verification and College Admission: September 27 to September 30, 2026

How To Download Jharkhand NEET MDS Round 2 Final Merit List?

Candidates can follow these steps to check the final state merit list:

Visit the official JCECEB website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on the Download tab on the homepage.

Find the link titled "Final State Merit List of NEET MDS - 2026 (Round 2)".

Open the merit list PDF.

Check your NEET MDS Roll Number or Application ID.

Check your State Merit Rank, Category Rank and percentile score.

Candidates shortlisted for the next stage must complete choice filling and locking between September 24 and September 26. Those allotted seats will need to complete document verification and admission within the specified timeline. During physical reporting, candidates should carry their original academic certificates, NEET MDS scorecard, domicile proof and category certificate, wherever applicable.