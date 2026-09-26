13-Year-Old Gang-Raped, Beaten In Jharkhand, Found Unconscious Outside Home

A man in Jharkhand's Gumla district has alleged that his 13-year-old daughter was raped and beaten up mercilessly by a group of men, police said on Saturday.

According to a police official, an FIR was registered at Palkot police station based on the man's complaint on Friday, and the girl has been admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for specialised medical care.

"A police team has been sent to Ranchi's RIMS to get the girl's medical report. Rape can only be confirmed after the medical report is received," said Palkot police station in-charge Ankit Raj.

According to the man's police complaint, his daughter was found lying unconscious outside her home on Thursday night. He alleged that his daughter was gang-raped and beaten up mercilessly.

The father, however, did not mention the number of accused involved in the alleged crime.

"The girl was taken to Simdega Sadar Hospital, but the doctors there referred her to Gumla. Doctors at Sadar Hospital, Gumla, referred her to RIMS in Ranchi," the father told police.

The police officer said they have launched an investigation into the case.