Out On Bail In 2023 Rape Case, Jharkhand Man Lynched Over Fresh Allegation

A man was beaten to death for allegedly raping a girl in Jharkhand's Chatra district, prompting the police to arrest three persons, an officer said on Tuesday.

The girl had gone out to relieve herself on Monday evening, when the accused allegedly abducted and raped her, the police officer said.

Her family members looked for her the entire night but could not find her. When she returned home this morning and narrated her ordeal to her family, they dragged the accused out of his house, which was in the same village, and beat him with 'lathis' and stones, injuring him grievously, the officer said.

On being informed about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and rescued the accused and shifted him to a hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Tandwa Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prabhat Ranjan Barwar said that on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim's family members, three accused persons were arrested.

The SDPO said the man had been imprisoned for raping a girl in 2023 and had come out recently.

Adequate police forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) chairman Hedayatullah Khan expressed concern over the incident and said nobody has the right to take the law into their own hands.

JSMC, in a statement, said Khan demanded an impartial and thorough investigation into the incident.

He also spoke to the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police of Chatra and enquired about the incident.

It is the responsibility of the district administration to provide justice to the bereaved family, he said.

Khan appealed to the administration to take effective steps to maintain peace and tranquility in the area.

Khan said a JSMC team will soon visit Chatra and meet the man's family.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)