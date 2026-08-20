CBSE 3-Language Policy: 'How Can English Be Non-Native?' Supreme Court Asks

The Supreme Court on Thursday raised several questions over the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) three-language policy and asked the Centre, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), and CBSE to reconsider aspects of its implementation.

The court also asked CBSE to explore whether students currently studying in Class 6 could be given relief from the new language requirement. It directed the board to examine the issue seriously and inform the court about its position.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing petitions challenging CBSE circulars providing for the implementation of the three-language policy from the 2026-27 academic session.

The court did not strike down the policy. Instead, it asked CBSE to go back to the drawing board and reconsider the practical aspects of implementing the new system.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for CBSE, was asked to take the concerns raised by the court to the relevant experts and policymakers and return with a fresh view.

Supreme Court questions classification of English as non-native language

Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned the classification of English as a "non-native" language under the proposed framework. He also expressed a personal objection to the use of the term "native", saying that it carried a colonial context.

The judge questioned whether English could be described as a foreign or non-indigenous language when it has deep historical and social roots in India and is an official language in several states.

The bench also indicated that the terminology and classification of languages could require consideration from a constitutional perspective.

Relief for existing Class 6 students

The court asked CBSE to examine whether students who are already studying in Class 6 could be exempted from the new arrangement.

Justice Bagchi observed that students who had already selected their languages could potentially be given relief instead of being immediately brought under the revised system. The new three-language arrangement could then be introduced for the next batch of Class 6 students, giving them sufficient time and information to make their language choices.

The bench asked CBSE to consider the issue seriously and apprise the court of the outcome.

Court asks about teachers, books for 23 languages



The Supreme Court also questioned whether CBSE schools have adequate trained teachers and learning resources to teach the proposed 23 languages.

The bench observed that merely providing students with a list of language options on paper would not be sufficient. Students must have a genuine opportunity to study the languages they choose, which would require trained teachers, textbooks and other educational resources.

CBSE was asked to prepare a roadmap outlining the availability of teachers and other teaching resources for the languages covered under the policy.

CJI says concerns over new policy are natural

Chief Justice Surya Kant said there should be no sense of inferiority associated with a person's mother tongue or local language. He observed that apprehension and uncertainty are natural when a new concept is introduced.

The Chief Justice said that, if necessary, an expert committee could be constituted, or the government could be asked to constitute one, to examine the implementation of the policy.

He noted that implementing such policies requires expertise and that an appropriate process should be followed.

The Chief Justice also made it clear that there was no objection to eventually implementing the three-language policy, but the manner of its implementation and the practical difficulties arising from it needed to be reconsidered.

The court asked the Centre, NCERT, and CBSE to revisit the implementation of the policy and return after considering the concerns raised during the hearing.