SBI Employee Shoots Wife Outside ICICI Bank In Lucknow, Kills Sister, Then Self

- Manas Vajpayee shot his wife Divya outside an ICICI Bank in Gomti Nagar
- Divya Mishra was declared dead after being rushed to hospital
- Manas also shot his sister Shiva, who had mental health issues
A sensational case of double murder and a death by suicide shocked Lucknow on Thursday.
A man allegedly went to his wife's office and shot her. He then returned home, shot his sister before killing himself.
Manas Vajpayee, an SBI bank employee, on Thursday shot his wife Divya Mishra outside ICICI Bank branch in city's upscale Gomti Nagar area around noon.
Eyewitnesses told police that 38-year-old Manas Vajpayee called his wife Divya outside bank where she worked, spoke to her for a few minutes before shooting her and escaping the scene. Divya was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.
Divya and Manas married 12 years ago, but were living separately for over a year. According to information, Divya had filed for divorce last year.
Manas allegedly accused Divya of cheating on her.
#WATCH | Lucknow | Dr. Diksha Sharma, DCP-East, says, "The police had received information of a woman being shot at in Gomti Nagar PS area today. On reaching the incident spot, the police were told that the woman's husband shot her. Soon after, the police received information… https://t.co/UrdIkemBma pic.twitter.com/zR7gtoLNLR— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2026
Police said that Manas also shot his 28-year-old sister Shiva Vajpayee, who reportedly was dealing with mental health issues.
In another shocking layer to the case, Manas, before killing himself, had put a WhatsApp status announcing that he had killed his wife and sister.
"Today I killed my wife who cheated on me. Now I have to kill myself and my sister... her sister Pragya and Bharat know everything," read the WhatsApp status.
A shopowner near Manas Vajpayee's house told NDTV that he returned to his home at around 12:30 pm. "Manas was in a hurry and sweating profusely. He went inside house and played Hanuman Chalisa," he said. Later when the neighbour saw his WhatsApp status, he went inside the house and found Manas dead inside his house.
Soon after the shooting, Divya's sister Pragya Mishra posted on social media regarding the murder. "I just got a call that my sister has been shot. She has been taken to Lohia hospital. Please pray," she posted tagging UP Police.
In his WhatsApp status Manas had also mentioned Pragya.