SBI Employee Shoots Wife Outside ICICI Bank In Lucknow, Kills Sister, Then Self

A sensational case of double murder and a death by suicide shocked Lucknow on Thursday.

A man allegedly went to his wife's office and shot her. He then returned home, shot his sister before killing himself.

Manas Vajpayee, an SBI bank employee, on Thursday shot his wife Divya Mishra outside ICICI Bank branch in city's upscale Gomti Nagar area around noon.

Eyewitnesses told police that 38-year-old Manas Vajpayee called his wife Divya outside bank where she worked, spoke to her for a few minutes before shooting her and escaping the scene. Divya was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

Divya and Manas married 12 years ago, but were living separately for over a year. According to information, Divya had filed for divorce last year.

Manas allegedly accused Divya of cheating on her.

Police said that Manas also shot his 28-year-old sister Shiva Vajpayee, who reportedly was dealing with mental health issues.

In another shocking layer to the case, Manas, before killing himself, had put a WhatsApp status announcing that he had killed his wife and sister.

"Today I killed my wife who cheated on me. Now I have to kill myself and my sister... her sister Pragya and Bharat know everything," read the WhatsApp status.

A shopowner near Manas Vajpayee's house told NDTV that he returned to his home at around 12:30 pm. "Manas was in a hurry and sweating profusely. He went inside house and played Hanuman Chalisa," he said. Later when the neighbour saw his WhatsApp status, he went inside the house and found Manas dead inside his house.

Pragya Mishra's social media post

Soon after the shooting, Divya's sister Pragya Mishra posted on social media regarding the murder. "I just got a call that my sister has been shot. She has been taken to Lohia hospital. Please pray," she posted tagging UP Police.

In his WhatsApp status Manas had also mentioned Pragya.