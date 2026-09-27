'Causing Unnecessary Confusion And Negativity': Dulquer Salmaan Calls Out Parody Account For Impersonating Him On X

Dulquer Salmaan has asked fans to stop believing a fake X account that has been posing as him.

The actor took to X to clarify that @_dulQuer is not his real account and said its posts have been creating unnecessary confusion and negativity.

According to Dulquer, the account describes itself as a parody profile but regularly writes as though it is him. He said the account has commented on films and other actors and has even posted fake wishes to members of his family.

He wrote, "Kindly requesting everyone to stop believing @_dulQuer to be my real account. This account claims to be a 'parody account' and therefore feels it's amusing to pretend to be me and comment as me on everything. Whether it's writing about movies or about other actors to even writing fake wishes to my own family members. It's causing unnecessary confusion and negativity."

Dulquer also revealed that he has already reported the account and filed an official complaint with X. However, he said he is still waiting for a response from the platform.

"I've already reported this account and filed an official complaint but still awaiting a response from X," he concluded.

The actor has appeared in films such as Sita Ramam, King of Kotha, Lucky Baskhar, and Kaantha, among others.

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