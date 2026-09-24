Jason Sanjay Reveals Dulquer Salmaan Was His First Choice For <i>Sigma</i>

Jason Sanjay has revealed that he initially approached Dulquer Salmaan for his directorial debut, Sigma.

However, the actor could not be part of the film due to scheduling issues.

During an interview with a Tamil YouTube channel, Jason recalled meeting Dulquer in Chennai and narrating the story to him.

He said, "First, I narrated my Sigma story to Dulquer Salmaan sir when he was in Chennai. I got the opportunity to meet him, and at that time, I wasn't sure whether he knew me or whether he would have dates available to shoot the film."

Jason also spoke about his admiration for Dulquer's work and revealed that they discussed the film for nearly two hours.

He said, "I really like his films and admire his choice of scripts. I narrated the story to him for almost two hours. After that, we had a great conversation, and he gave me a lot of valuable feedback. He was interested in doing the film, but unfortunately, he didn't have the dates at that time."

While Dulquer could not join the project, Jason said he hopes to work with him in the future. "I'm confident that I will work with him in the future," he added.

Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role and marks Jason Sanjay's debut as a director. The film will hit the big screens on October 2.

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