Vijay's Son Or A Director? Jason Sanjay Answers On How He Sees Himself Ahead Of <i>Sigma</i> Release

Jason Sanjay is stepping into the film industry with his directorial debut, Sigma, but he is aware that his identity will inevitably be linked to his family.

The filmmaker is the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay, and he says he often thinks about how audiences will perceive him when they watch his work.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Jason was asked whether people see him primarily as the Chief Minister's son, a superstar's son, or simply as Jason Sanjay, the director.

'I Can't Deny That,' Said Jason

He acknowledged that his family's legacy will always be a part of his journey. However, Jason said his focus is on making his own mark through his work.

"Family's in-built legacy is always going to be there and will continue to prolong. There's a political scenario taking place and the change taking place off late," he said.

At the same time, Jason wants audiences to eventually separate his work from his family's public image.

"I am doing my own film in my small bubble, making my mark in the industry and delivering my vision," he said.

Jason believes that once audiences begin watching Sigma, the focus will shift towards the film rather than his family background. "Basically, after five minutes of watching the movie, it'll only be like, 'Directed by Jason Sanjay.' Subconsciously, they're just going to watch it as a film. Whatever the criticism I get, positive/negative, the work will speak who I am," he said.

For Jason, Sigma is not just a debut but also the first step towards establishing a longer career of his own.

"After the release of Sigma, I can concentrate on building my identity and using the success and exposure of Sigma to prolong my career," he added.

Jason Sanjay Wants To Explore This Side Of Vijay As A Director

Jason also spoke about his father Vijay and the aspect of the actor he would like to explore more as a filmmaker.

"I like my father's sense of humour, something that I really enjoy watching him do, letting loose and being himself. I've seen the personal side of him at home as well, growing up. There's an inner-child-like nature he has in him," he said.

According to Jason, Vijay has moved away from films that allow him to play completely relatable characters, and he would like to see him return to that space if an opportunity comes along.

"Over the course of his career, he stopped seeing films in such genres where he can full-fledged play that character, a very relatable character that people can relate to. If I or filmmakers get opportunities, I'd like to extract that," he said.

Sigma stars Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah and marks Jason Sanjay's debut as a director. The film is scheduled to release on October 2.

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