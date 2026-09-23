BJP MLA's Teen Son Traced To Delhi Within Hours Of Going Missing From Jammu

The son of Jammu BJP MLA Vijay Sharma, who went missing on Tuesday, was traced within hours to Delhi.

The teenager, identified as Aditya, a student of a private school in Hiranagar, had left home to play badminton and did not return, prompting the family to inform police.

Police had launched a massive search from Hira Nagar to Kathua and Jammu, scanning CCTV footage of bus stands and railway stations. A search was also conducted at several places.

Sources said he was last seen boarding a bus around 5 pm, following which a police team questioned a bus driver and conductor at Kathua bus stand late at night.

Late on Tuesday, the family breathed a sigh of relief as they received information that Aditya had reached his sister's place in Delhi safely.

"Yes he has been traced. Reason why he went to Delhi is not clear," said a senior police officer.

According to the police sources, he had gone there to stay with his sister, as he was feeling uneasy at home.

After getting the information, MLA Vijay Sharma left for Delhi on Wednesday morning to meet him. Police have not issued an official statement yet.