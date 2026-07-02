Techie Considers Quitting Job After Boss Ghosts Them: 'Feels Like I'm Begging'

A techie has caught social media's attention after claiming that they were considering quitting their job due to boss's constant ghosting. Describing it as one of the coolest jobs they have ever had, the techie said they 'absolutely loved' the work but weren't being allowed to function as their reporting manager kept them hanging by delaying approvals and reviews, leading to mental exhaustion.

The techie said they left well-paying job opportunities outside India to take up the current role as it allowed them to work on state-of-the-art critical projects.

"I absolutely love the work itself. The problem is, I can't actually do it," the techie wrote in a Reddit post, adding: "For almost a week now I've been waiting on approvals and reviews from my reporting manager. Meetings keep getting postponed. Today, he personally scheduled a call for 12 am because of the urgency; I stayed awake waiting, and then he just never showed up. No call. No reply to my messages. Nothing."

The techie said they had ADHD, and with the project deadline only days away, it was taking a toll on how they functioned.

"What makes it hurt even more is that I come into the office every day, keep my head down, mind my own business, and just work. I don't care what anyone else is doing; I don't get involved in office politics, and I don't waste time judging coworkers. i just want to build things and ship them," they wrote.

Having spent the last few days feeling like they were 'begging someone' to let them do the work they were hired to do, the techie said they messaged the company's head directly.

"I told him that if this becomes the normal way of working, I genuinely don't think I'll be able to continue," the techie said, adding: "Not because I don't love the work, I do, but because I can't survive in an environment where my productivity depends on someone repeatedly disappearing while deadlines get closer."

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users empathised with the techie and advised them to wait for the message from the organisation head before acting on the decision to quit.

"That sounds really frustrating. Since you've already escalated it, wait and see how leadership responds. One bad manager doesn't always reflect the whole company," said one user while another added: "I left an amazing job for the exact same reason, word for word, it's like I was reading a mirror image diary entry."

A third commented: "Wait for the text from the CEO. That defines the culture of the company, and that reply will let you know whether you need to stay or go away."

A fourth said: "That's really toxic. Be up front about this and document your conversations. Is it not possible to get into a different project? Start looking for other opportunities."