Russian Couple Arrested For Climbing Empire State Building And Staging Proposal Stunt

A Russian couple has been arrested after a video emerged of them climbing to the very top of New York City's Empire State Building, before apparently getting engaged. Ivan Beerkus, 32, got down on one knee and seemingly proposed to Angela Nikolau, 33, by presenting a ring. They kissed and stayed atop the 1,454 ft (443m) building for at least 10 minutes before descending.

The couple also unfurled a large banner at the tip of the skyscraper's needle that read: "When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace". The banner's message is believed to be a slightly modified version of a quote often misattributed to guitar legend Jimi Hendrix, which 19th-century British politician William Gladstone actually spoke.

The couple wearing black streetwear-style clothing was taken into custody after they reached the ground. They face charges including burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, trespass and disorderly conduct, according to a report in the BBC.

Bodycam footage released by Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch showed the police officers arresting the couple shortly after their attention-seeking stunt.

"A glimpse into the work of our Emergency Services Unit," Tisch captioned the video.

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A spokesperson for the building said the "unauthorised incident" had posed no danger to tenants, visitors, or guests on the observation deck just below the spire.

Ivan and Angela, originally from Moscow, Russia, now live in East Orange, New Jersey. Their relationship and extreme-climbing hobby are the subject of the 2024 Netflix documentary "Skywalkers: A Love Story," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024.