Man's Jaw-Dropping Video From Empire State Building's Antenna Stuns Internet

People looking for adventure can do anything for that adrenaline rush. While some experiment with their comfort level, pushing those boundaries, others flirt with danger and test their bodies to the extreme. Recently, a heart-stopping video has taken the internet by storm, showing a man standing on the thin antenna of the iconic Empire State Building in New York City, a staggering 1,435 feet above ground.

In the video, the man is seen holding a camera with a selfie stick, standing precariously on the antenna. He then raises the camera above his head, capturing a breathtaking view of the surrounding area.

''Climbing 1,435ft. Above the Empire State Building, New York City, USA,'' the video was captioned on Instagram by an account named livejn.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 27 lakh likes and more than 41 million views. The video has left viewers awestruck and wondering how he managed to accomplish such a daring stunt.

One person wrote, ''My palms and soles sweating after watching this.'' Another commented, ''Mission successful respect ++.''

A third said, ''Bruh has no fear.'' A fourth added, ''You must give your mother heart palpitations what must she think.''

The Empire State Building is an iconic 102-story skyscraper located in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Completed in 1931, it held the title of the world's tallest building for over 40 years, standing at an impressive 1,454 feet (443 meters) high. It is located in Midtown Manhattan, on Fifth Avenue at 34th Street.

The building has two observation decks, on the 86th and 102nd floors, offering stunning views of the city. Its steel frame and concrete core support its massive weight, making it an engineering marvel of its time. The Empire State Building attracts over 4 million visitors annually, making it one of the most popular attractions in New York City.

