Video: Thick Smoke Blankets Manhattan Skyline As Firefighters Battle Blaze

A rooftop fire broke out on East 43rd Street in Manhattan, near Grand Central Terminal on Tuesday, sending thick plumes of smoke rising over Manhattan skyline as firefighters and emergency crews rushed to the scene.

The FDNY is operating at a fire on East 43rd Street in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/SlJ0UrbSY8 — FDNY (@FDNY) March 17, 2026

Videos circulating on social media showed smoke billowing from the high-rise building, with another clip showing the city's iconic Empire State Building obscured behind a thick haze of smoke. Witnesses reported the smoke was visible from miles away across the city.