NDA, CDS Exam 2026: Delhi Metro To Begin Services At 6 AM On September 13

NDA, CDS Exam 2026: The Delhi Police, in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), has announced that metro services will commence at 6 AM on September 13, 2026, for candidates appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) examinations.

CDS aspirants had raised concerns over the availability of early-morning metro services to reach their examination centres before the reporting time. Following this, the Delhi Police announced on X that metro services would begin early on the day of the NDA and CDS examinations. The DMRC also issued a separate post on X confirming the schedule.

The DMRC posted on X: "Early Resumption of Metro Services to facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public amid traffic restrictions due to the BRICS Summit, Metro train services will commence at 06:00 AM on all lines on Sunday, 13th September 2026. Students and passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

NDA Exam 2026: Shift Timings

The NDA and Naval Academy (NA) 2 examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift, for Mathematics, will be held from 10 AM to 12:30 PM, while the General Ability Test (GAT) will be conducted in the second shift from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

CDS 2 Exam 2026: Shift Timings

The CDS 2 examination 2026 will be conducted in three shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 AM to 11 AM, the second from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third from 4 PM to 6 PM.

NDA, CDS Admit Card

Candidates must carry a physical hard copy of their admit card to the examination centre. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre or appear for the examination without a valid admit card.