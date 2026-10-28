Cyclone Arnab: Flights Suspended At 3 Andhra Airports, Airlines Cancel Services

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has reviewed the situation and operational readiness of airports and airlines as Cyclone Arnab is expected to bring strong winds and adverse weather conditions along the Andhra Pradesh coast and parts of Odisha.

According to inputs from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, with wind speeds of 125–135 kmph and gusts reaching up to 150 kmph, before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28.

Flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, are expected to be the most affected.

Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur may also experience consequential delays depending on the cyclone's track.

Airport Operations Suspended, Flights Cancelled

Flight operations have been suspended at Visakhapatnam since the afternoon of October 27. At Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, all flights were suspended after 7 pm the same day.

The Delhi–Bhogapuram–Delhi service has also been cancelled for October 28.

The Ministry held a review meeting to assess the evolving weather situation and ensure aviation safety. It emphasised coordination among the Airports Authority of India (AAI), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), IMD, airlines, airport operators, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and disaster management authorities in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

Airline-Wise Flight Updates

Several airlines have announced cancellations and operational changes in view of the cyclone.

Air India: Six cancellations have been reported across the Delhi–Visakhapatnam–Delhi service on October 27 and the Delhi–Vijayawada–Delhi service on October 28.

Air India Express: Thirteen flights have been cancelled, primarily services connecting Visakhapatnam with Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vijayawada. The cancellations also include the Varanasi–Bangkok and Bangkok–Visakhapatnam services.

IndiGo: All flights at Visakhapatnam have been suspended. Operations at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry were also suspended after 7 pm on October 27. Cancellation figures remain provisional.

Akasa Air: The Delhi–Bhogapuram–Delhi service scheduled for October 28 has been cancelled. All other flights are currently expected to operate.

Alliance Air: Operations are continuing normally, with no cancellations reported so far.

Airlines have been advised to follow operational guidelines for adverse weather conditions, keep passengers informed about delays and cancellations, and comply with applicable rebooking and refund norms.

The Ministry has urged passengers to check their flight status through airline websites, mobile applications, helplines, or SMS alerts before leaving for the airport. Travellers have been advised not to proceed to the airport unless their flights are confirmed and to allow additional time for their journeys.

Waterlogging and road closures are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, potentially affecting access to airports.

During the review, the Civil Aviation Secretary also advised airlines and airport operators to extend assistance to passengers who may require additional support, including senior citizens, persons with reduced mobility, parents travelling with infants and passengers with medical needs.

Passengers whose complaints remain unresolved after being raised with the airline can escalate them through the AirSewa portal or application.

The Ministry said it would continue monitoring the cyclone situation and issue further updates as weather conditions and airport operations change.

With the cyclone expected to approach the Andhra Pradesh coast, passengers have been urged to remain alert to airline advisories and official updates before undertaking air travel.