Cyclone Arnab Nears Andhra Coast, Red Alert Issued Ahead Of Landfall

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' in the Bay of Bengal moved closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday, triggering heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds and high tidal waves at a few places as the state administration went on high alert to prevent loss of life and property.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Andhra Pradesh as the cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

According to latest IMD bulletin 'Arnab' over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 0900 UTC (1430 IST) of October 27 over the same region, about 140 km southeast of Kakinada, 170 km south of Vishakhapatnam, 230 km east of Machilipatnam, 300 km east-northeast of Bapatla and 380 km south-southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

It is very likely to move nearly west-northwestwards during the next few hours, then northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to south of Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph by 0600 UTC (1130 IST) of 28th October, 2026.

Coastal Andhra began to experience the impact of the cyclone with rains and gusty winds lashing a few districts, including Visakhapatnam.

Trees and electric poles were uprooted at a few places in Visakhapatnam. A few cars were damaged after a tree fell at MVP Sector 3 in the port city. Old Gajuwaka area was inundated.

Huge waves were crashing along the coast in Konaseema and Kakinada districts, with seawater breaching the sand barrier and flowing onto roads. Fishermen were evacuated from coastal villages to safe places.

Heavy rains were lashing Kakinada district while high waves were crashing along the coast. Gusty winds with a speed of 30-60 km were blowing along the coast.

Kakinada Collector Harindhira Prasad and Superintendent of Police Bindu Madhav reviewed the situation at Talarevu.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in East Godavari, West Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema and Anakapalli districts until Wednesday morning. He said the next 12 hours require utmost vigilance.

There is a possibility of strong winds blowing at speeds of 100-140 km per hour. Those living in huts and sheds should immediately go to the nearest rehabilitation centres, he said

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation in a teleconference with Collectors of all the coastal districts. He directed them to take all precautions to prevent loss of life and property.

The Chief Minister directed them to take steps to restore power supply as quickly as possible in case of disruptions. The CM instructed that food, drinking water, and similar essentials be kept available in rehabilitation camps, and all necessary measures be taken to relocate people from low-lying areas to safe zones.

He ordered the full utilisation of already prepared NDRF and SDRF teams, and for collectors to monitor field-level situations in real-time through control rooms set up in the districts.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)