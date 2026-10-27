<i>Ramayana</i> Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Breaks Records, Collects Rs 13 Crore Before Release

In just over a week, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana will hit the cinemas. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial, one of the most eagerly anticipated films, has had a terrific start at the box office, advance booking numbers show.

According to Sacnilk, Ramayana has earned Rs 13.14 crore through advance ticket sales since bookings opened on Dussehra. The film has sold around 2.43 Lakh tickets across India. The latest update also shows that tickets worth Rs 2.77 Lakh were booked after 6 AM.

The Hindi version is leading bookings, earning Rs 11.34 crore so far. The Kannada version follows with Rs 1.38 crore, while the Telugu version has collected Rs 42.33 lakh.

The National Capital Region (NCR) is leading advance bookings for Ramayana, where the film has earned Rs 2.62 crore from 35,085 tickets sold. Mumbai comes next with Rs 1.94 crore from 27,875 tickets, followed by Bengaluru, which has collected Rs 1.75 crore through 25,193 tickets. Hyderabad has also shown a good response, where 22,024 tickets have been sold worth Rs 78.16 Lakh. Pune earned Rs 57.01 Lakh from 8,189 ticket sales.

While the advance booking looks promising, the real test will begin after its official release. As of now, the early numbers have given the makers a reason to be hopeful.

While Ramayana Part 1 is set to release soon, fans can also look forward to its second part, which is scheduled to arrive in 2027. Director Nitesh Tiwari explained that the epic story was too big to be told in just one film and the first part will end on a major cliffhanger.

Speaking with IGN, the filmmaker said, “Ramayana is a linear story, and where we leave in Part 1 is something which you can call a cliffhanger or something which will make people want to watch part two the moment they leave the theatre. It's a story which deserves two parts. It cannot be told in one part. We just kind of decided that this probably would be the best part where we can leave it for part one and leave the rest for part two.”

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The cast also includes Anupam Kher, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Vivek Oberoi.

Also Read: 'Ramayana Gave Me A Chance To Be A Better Human': Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Was Scared Of Playing Lord Ram