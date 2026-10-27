'She Shaved Her Head And Eyebrows': Govinda Recalls Mother's Sacrifices For The Family

A mother is often a son's first love. No matter how much he grows up or how far he goes, the bond is sacred. It is built on years of love, sacrifice and countless moments that often go unnoticed until the son is old enough to understand their meaning.

For Bollywood actor Govinda, that bond goes beyond memories. In a recent conversation with ABP News, the actor opened up about the hardships his family endured and recalled the extraordinary sacrifices his mother, Nirmala Devi, made to raise him and his siblings.

Among the most striking revelations was how she shaved her head and eyebrows during a difficult phase in their lives. The decision reflected the lengths she was willing to go to for her family.

Speaking to ABP Live, Govinda remembered a time when his family lost almost everything. Recalling his mother's decision to change her appearance, Govinda said his father had warned her about the attention she might attract if she stepped out to look for work.

According to the actor, his father told Nirmala Devi that her beauty could lead people to look at her with the wrong intentions. Govinda recalled his father telling her, “Nirmala, you are so beautiful. If you go outside looking for work, people will look at you with the wrong intentions.”

Govinda said his mother shaved her head and eyebrows and began dressing like a saint, the report added.

Govinda added his mother's priority was clear. She wanted her children to grow up, regardless of the hardships she had to endure.

The actor also reflected on how his mother's experiences influenced the way he responds to criticism and public opinion.

The actor said, “As the son of such a mother, what is this? Who said what, who gave what? Someone said this, someone gave that. I am not involved in any of this. Nowhere, nowhere, nowhere.”

Govinda further explained that he prefers not to judge people without considering what they might be going through.

“It does not matter. I am not looking in that direction. Why am I not looking? Because I know why that person is like that,” he said.

Govinda added that people's reactions are often shaped by their surroundings, circumstances and the situations they find themselves in.

He said, “Time, circumstances, the country, the situation, the time, and the reactions. Within these circumstances, today everyone in the country is stuck somewhere or the other, in one way or another.”

Nirmala Devi died on June 15, 1996, at the age of 69. She was a renowned Hindustani classical vocalist and actress.



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