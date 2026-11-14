Cop On Security Duty At Panjab University Shoots Himself Dead

A 36-year-old Punjab Police head constable allegedly shot himself dead with his government-issued weapon while on duty at Panjab University's Botanical Garden in Chandigarh on Friday evening. The incident took place around 4:30 pm, triggering panic on the university campus.

The constable has been identified as Gurmangat Singh, from Amritsar, who was posted with the Punjab Police's 82nd Battalion. He was serving as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Sher Singh, head gardener in the university's Botany Department. He had been assigned the security duty around three months ago.

According to preliminary information, Gurmangat Singh was inside a room near the Botanical Garden when a gunshot was heard. Officials rushed to the spot and found him lying with a bullet injury. He died on the spot.

Police suspect that the head constable shot himself with his government-issued weapon. However, the exact circumstances leading to his death are being investigated. No suicide note has been recovered from the spot so far.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ram Gopal said police were examining all possible angles to ascertain the circumstances and reasons behind the incident. Teams from Sector 11 police station and the Panjab University police post reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Gurmangat Singh was married and is survived by his wife and two children. He was reportedly staying at Jayanti Majri with Sher Singh. His family has been informed, and the body will be handed over to them after the post-mortem examination on Saturday.

Head Gardener Had Police Security Over Land Dispute

Sher Singh, who has been working as a head gardener at the Botanical Garden since 2013, was provided Punjab Police security around five years ago following a threat perception.

He is reportedly involved in a land dispute concerning approximately 3,600 killas spread across five villages. The matter has also reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Following threats allegedly received by Sher Singh, a Punjab Police personnel was deployed for his security.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the head constable's death, including the firing of his government-issued weapon. The post-mortem report and further investigation are expected to establish the exact sequence of events.