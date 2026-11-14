Children's Day 2026: Know Why India Celebrates On November 14 Instead Of November 20

Happy Children's Day 2026: Every year on November 14, India celebrates Children's Day to mark the birth anniversary of the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Fondly remembered as 'Chacha Nehru,' he was known for his deep affection for children and strong belief in the power of education. One of the most important leaders of the country, Nehru believed that children play a vital role in the rise of a country. He once said that the way children are brought up in a country determines its future.

History And Significance Of Children's Day:

Previously, Children's Day was celebrated in India on November 20, the day 'World Children's Day' is celebrated globally by the United Nations. However, after the death of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the year 1964, the parliament issued a resolution to establish his birthday as the official Children's Day in the country.

Since then, India celebrates Children's Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first PM of India. The day is also known as 'Bal Diwas' in the country.

The day celebrates his vision for children's education and well-being. The day aims to promote children's rights, health, education and overall development. The annual celebration also highlights the importance of providing a safe and nurturing environment for children to grow.

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Children's Day Celebrations

Schools across the country enthusiastically celebrate the day, with teachers sharing Nehru's inspiring vision for the youth in the morning assembly. Various skits, dances and songs that showcase the talent of students are also put on display. Cultural programs are a significant part of the celebrations, allowing children to participate in fancy dress competitions, storytelling and poetry recitations.

Beyond stage performances, schools organise games and sports to give students a welcome break from their studies while encouraging physical fitness. Many campuses transform into lively carnivals, complete with game stalls, prizes, and festive treats. This energetic atmosphere sparks teamwork and joy, bringing to life Nehru's vision of a childhood filled with happiness and curiosity.