On Camera, 3 Men Caught Taking Drugs In Toilet In Punjab

A video purportedly showing youths consuming drugs inside a public toilet in Sri Chamkaur Sahib, Rupnagar district, has gone viral on social media, triggering police action. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, and 76 intoxicant capsules have been recovered from their possession.

According to the person who recorded the video, he caught two brothers allegedly consuming drugs inside the toilet. When questioned about their presence there, the youths reportedly claimed that they had come to use the bathroom. However, their alleged drug consumption was captured on camera, and the video subsequently surfaced on social media.

Following the video's circulation, Rupnagar Police confirmed that action had been taken in the matter.

Inspector Shivendra Singh, SHO of Sri Chamkaur Sahib police station, said police received information from some individuals about youths allegedly consuming drugs in the area. Acting on the complaint, police arrested three persons and recovered 76 intoxicant capsules from them.

The accused also tested positive in their dope tests, the SHO said.

Police have registered a case under Section 27 of the NDPS Act and Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), vide FIR No. 200 dated November 9, 2026.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh and Sandeep Singh alias Sanju, both residents of Sri Chamkaur Sahib, and Hardeep Singh, a resident of Kiri Afgana village. All three have been produced before a court.

The incident has once again brought the issue of drug abuse in Punjab into focus, with the viral video highlighting concerns over drug consumption in public spaces.