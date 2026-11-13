Jailed Punjab MP Amritpal Singh Gets 1-Day Bail For Grandmother's Last Rites

Khadoor Sahib MP and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh has secured major relief from an Amritsar court, which has granted him one-day interim bail to attend the last rites of his grandmother, Charan Kaur. His uncle Harjit Singh has been granted three days of interim bail, while close aide Sukhmandeep Singh has received two days of relief.

His return to Punjab on November 14 will be significant as he has remained lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh Central Jail for more than three-and-a-half years.

Amritpal Singh was arrested on April 23, 2023, after surrendering before Punjab Police at Rode village in Moga district. His arrest followed a massive police crackdown on Waris Punjab De after the February 2023 Ajnala police station incident, when his supporters entered the police station premises demanding the release of his associate Lovepreet Singh Toofan.

He was subsequently shifted to Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam along with several associates under the National Security Act (NSA). Even after his detention under the NSA expired in April 2026, he continued to remain in custody following his formal arrest in the Ajnala case.

From Jail To Parliament

Despite being behind bars, Amritpal Singh made a major political breakthrough in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Contesting as an independent candidate from Khadoor Sahib, he defeated Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira and secured a significant electoral mandate. His victory demonstrated his political influence, particularly in the Majha region, and brought Panthic politics back into the national spotlight.

Political Significance Ahead Of 2027 Polls

His temporary return comes at a crucial time when political parties are preparing for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. Amritpal Singh's electoral success and influence among sections of Sikh voters could become an important factor in the state's political calculations.

His presence is likely to revive discussions around Panthic politics, Sikh representation, religious issues and the continued detention of his associates. The development could also put pressure on established parties, particularly the AAP, Shiromani Akali Dal and Congress, to respond to issues that resonate with sections of the Sikh electorate.

For now, the interim bail is limited to family and religious ceremonies and does not change his underlying legal status. However, his brief return after more than three years in Assam is likely to attract considerable political attention in Punjab as the state moves towards another Assembly election.