On Camera, Bike-Borne Attackers Fire Gunshots At Medical Store In Punjab

Three rounds were fired at Heera Medical Store on Khemkaran Road in Punjab's border town of Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran district, triggering panic among locals and traders. Two masked men riding a motorcycle allegedly attacked before fleeing the spot. No injuries were reported.

According to information, the medical store is owned by Nitish Kakkar, son of Heera Lal Kakkar. The incident reportedly took place shortly after Kakkar received a WhatsApp call from an international number, which he did not answer.

A short while later, two masked men arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at the medical store, firing three rounds. The bullets shattered the glass panels before entering the shop. The attackers fled immediately after the firing.

The incident has raised fresh concerns over the security of traders in the border belt, particularly as Bhikhiwind has witnessed several incidents of firing linked to alleged extortion demands in the past.

Police Scan CCTV Footage To Identify Attackers

A police team from Bhikhiwind Police Station, led by sub-inspector Parvinder Singh Bhullar, reached the spot and inspected the crime scene.

Police recovered three empty cartridge shells from the premises.

According to the police, statements of the medical store owner are being recorded, while CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the area is being examined to establish the sequence of events and identify the two masked assailants.

The footage is expected to help investigators trace the motorcycle-borne attackers and establish their escape route.

Police said efforts were underway to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest.

The latest firing incident has triggered fear among local traders, with repeated incidents of shooting and extortion threats raising questions about their safety.

The police are investigating whether the attack was linked to an extortion threat, particularly in view of the international WhatsApp call received by the shop owner before the firing. However, the motive behind the attack is yet to be officially established.