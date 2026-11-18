Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari are set to star together in Yeh Prem Mol Liya. The Sooraj Barjatiya directorial, which is set to release later this month, has been cleared by the Censor Board.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) issued a certificate to the makers of the film on November 17.

The romantic drama has been passed with a U/A rating. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is the second film in Barjatya's career to receive a U/A rating. The first was the Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor-starrer Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Runtime

Yeh Prem Mol Liya has become one of the longest films in Barjatya's directorial career. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 53 minutes, as per the CBFC's website. The movie is just behind Hum Aapke Hain Koun and Maine Pyar Kiya.

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's blockbuster drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun had a run time of 3 hours and 13 minutes. Barjatya's directorial debut Maine Pyar Kiya was 3 hours and 4 minutes long.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Cast And Story

Yeh Prem Mol Liya features Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire.

The movie is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films. Himesh Reshammiya is composing the music.

The plot revolves around a man who moves into his wife's home, along with his entire family, forcing two different households to learn what true love and respect actually are.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya marks Sharvari and Ayushmann's first collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya. It is Barjatya's first project after the 2022 movie Uunchai, for which he received a National Award.

In September, Sharvari had dropped a post expressing how working with Sooraj Barjatya was nothing short of a dream come true for her.

“To be a Rajshri heroine, directed by Sooraj sir, with music by Himesh sir and Ayushmann as my Prem… there are some dreams you don't quite know how to put into words. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is one of those dreams,” she wrote.

Sharvari recalled how she would watch Rajshri films and recreate the dialogues and dance steps at her home.

The trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya is set to release on November 18. The film will hit theatres on November 27.

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