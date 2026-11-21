Anupam Kher has reacted to online claims suggesting that his net worth stands at Rs 400-500 crore. The actor dismissed the figures, revealing that he does not even own 10% of the claimed amount. He also shared that he currently lives in a rented apartment after selling his house to actor Alia Bhatt.

In a conversation with journalist Bharathi Pradhan on The Unfiltered Hour YouTube channel, Anupam Kher admitted feeling liberated after deciding to live in a rented house. “From the day I decided to live in a rented apartment, I liberated myself. This was decided 10 years ago. I don't have any property stress, about doing this or that. I only bought one house in Shimla, for my mother. My brother and I both live in a rented apartment, and we are happy about it,” he said.

The actor shared that he felt relieved after deciding to live in a rented apartment, saying it took away the stress of owning a house. “When I had a house, I sold it to Alia Bhatt. After that, we shifted to another house. During that same time, Kirron became MP, so she went to Chandigarh. I was looking for a house, and I realised I could keep living in a rented apartment,” he added.

Anupam Kher also expressed disappointment over online reports claiming that his net worth was between Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore. “The perception of me is that I am very rich. If you Google my net worth, you will be shocked. Sometimes, I want to sue them. I don't even have 10% of Rs 400-500 crore. My friends read on the internet and joke with me to send them something from this amount," he said.

Despite choosing to live in a rented apartment, Anupam Kher clarified that he has no plans of compromising on his lifestyle. He enjoys good food, travelling and staying at luxury hotels but believes that material aspirations should have their limits.

“I still like to go to the best restaurants to eat well; I still travel comfortably, and live in the best hotels. It's not like I live in a hut. I love my comfort. But, there's no end to this,” the actor explained.

Anupam Kher recently lent his voice to the mythological character of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana. The actor will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. The film releases in theatres on November 27.

Also Read | How Anupam Kher Perfected Jatayu's Emotional 'Hey Ram' Moment In Ramayana