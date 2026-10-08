If Anil Kapoor Hosted <i>Bigg Boss</i>, Would Things Be Different? Actor Replies

Anil Kapoor has no second thoughts about how Salman Khan handles the Bigg Boss house. The actor, who is currently hosting India Ke Top 1%, believes Salman has developed his own way of dealing with the contestants and situations on the reality show, and that is what makes his hosting stand out.

In a conversation with the Free Press Journal, Anil Kapoor was asked if watching Salman Khan host Bigg Boss 20 ever makes him think about how he would have dealt with the same situations.

The actor made it clear that he does not look at Salman's hosting through that lens. “Not really. Salman has made that show his own over the years,” he said.

Anil Kapoor went on to explain that Salman Khan's strong connection with the audience comes from the fact that he does not appear to be trying to copy anyone while hosting the show. According to him, the way Salman approaches Bigg Boss comes naturally to him.

“Every host has their own personality and instincts. If I were sitting in that chair, I would probably handle certain situations differently simply because I'm a different person, but that's neither right nor wrong. That's just what makes each host unique,” added Anil Kapoor.

The actor was also asked if he has been keeping up with the current season of Bigg Boss. Anil said he has, pointing out how deeply the reality show has become part of popular culture.

"Of course. Bigg Boss has become such a big part of popular culture that it's difficult not to keep an eye on what's happening. I have a lot of affection for the show and for the team behind it. And whenever Salman is hosting, you know there are going to be plenty of memorable moments," he shared.

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 and has a mix of contestants from different fields. The current season features Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, Yung DSA, Mary Kom, ScoutOP, Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), Aman Gandhi and Mahhi Vij.

The season has a digital-first release, with new episodes streaming on JioHotstar at 9 pm every day before the television telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

While Anil has been talking about Salman's hosting style, he is currently in front of the camera himself as the host of India Ke Top 1%. The quiz-based show airs on Star Plus and streams on JioHotstar.

India Ke Top 1% brings together 100 contestants who compete by answering 13 questions based on logic and common sense. The show offers a chance to win a grand prize of up to Rs 1 crore.

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