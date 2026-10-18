After Ladakh Talks Hit Roadblock, Government Seeks To Continue Dialogue

Amid strain in talks between Ladakhi representatives and the Centre, a top official has said that Ladakhi leaders are demanding Article 370-like provisions where laws passed by parliament cannot be extended to the Union Territory without the consent of Ladakh's proposed elected body.

On Thursday, the Ladakhi leadership rejected a draft proposal presented by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The representatives of Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Front blamed the Centre for backtracking from understandings reached during earlier rounds of negotiations. The main contentious issue was the powers of a proposed elected body and the constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

Ashish Kundra, Chief Secretary of Ladakh, said they have asked for constitutional guarantees which include that no act of parliament would apply to Ladakh unless the proposed body gave its consent on certain subjects.

"We asked them whether this meant that they are bringing back the issue of Article 370. That Article has already been abrogated, so there is no point in bringing that provision back in this manner," said Kundra.

Kundra said that on the issue of demand for the 6th Schedule, it was explained to Ladakh's local representatives that this provision applies to states, particularly in the northeastern region, where a minority tribe needs protection against any discriminatory action by a majority tribe.

"The 6th Schedule has a different geographical, historical and cultural context, and its relevance in the case of Ladakh is not particularly significant in the same way," said Kundra.

After meeting on Thursday, the Union Home Ministry provided a 32-page draft proposal to Ladakhi leadership. The draft proposal contained administrative and political framework for the Union Territory including constitutional safeguards. The Ladakhi leadership, however rejected the proposal and blamed the Centre for backtracking from the promises it has made in previous meetings.

Kundra said the draft proposal will not be submitted unilaterally. He said the constitutional amendments and proposed democratic structure in Ladakh will only emerge through talks.

"I want to make one thing very clear that the constitutional amendment and the kind of democratic structure the people of Ladakh want will emerge through discussion and deliberation. We do not want to submit a draft unilaterally. We want a framework that has the broad agreement of Ladakh's leadership. We had expected this to happen in a positive manner," said Kundra.

"We suggested that the leaders study it and that another meeting be convened after a week or 10 to 15 days. They suggested holding the meeting the very next day. We told them to take some time to discuss the document in detail among themselves and consult the people they represent. They should also find out what the people of Ladakh want," he said.

The chief secretary is part of MHA team engaged in talks with Ladakhi representatives. Ladakhi leaders have been demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for the regions under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution.

The Centre has expressed its willingness to give constitutional safeguards to Ladakh under Article 371. The Centre is also contemplating an elected body for Ladakh. "It's a unique model we are working on... Ladakh will have an elected body but it will not be a UT with legislature or a state with legislature," Kundra has told NDTV.