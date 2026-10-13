This Sri Lanka Train Ride Offers Stunning Views Of The Indian Ocean For Only Rs 69

The beauty about travelling is that sometimes the best views come with the simplest journeys. Capturing one such moment, a travel content creator shared glimpses from his scenic train ride in Sri Lanka.

On Instagram, the creator named Jayant Sharma shared his experience of taking a train ride from Colombo Fort to Galle, which left him amazed. The video showed stunning coastal views and the Indian Ocean along the way. What makes the experience even more special was the ticket price. The creator was surprised to see how an affordable train ticket can offer such a memorable journey.

Take a look at the video:

Sharing the video, the creator wrote, “I did not expect this train ride to look like this. For less than a few dollars, you can travel from Colombo to Galle with the Indian Ocean right outside your window. And you can continue towards Matara if you are heading to Mirissa.”

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Train Route

Sharing details about the route, he revealed that the journey starts from Colombo Fort, then passes through Mount Lavinia, Kalutara, Hikkaduwa, and Galle before reaching its destination in Matara. His journey from Colombo Fort to Galle took him around 2 to 3 hours.

Ticket Price

The most striking part of the journey is the ticket price. According to the creator, third-class tickets cost around LKR 240 (Rs 69), while second-class tickets are around LKR 500 (Rs 144).

He further recommended sitting on the right side when travelling south from Colombo for the beautiful ocean views. “Board early if you want a window seat,” he added.

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Important Things To Know

Sharing some important tips, the creator advised buying unreserved tickets at the station on the day and travelling early to get a better chance of getting a seat. He also asked to check the timetable before leaving. For passengers going to Mirissa, he advised getting off at Weligama or Matara and continuing by local transport.