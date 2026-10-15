From October 27, Counter Train Tickets Will Get Travel Insurance Cover Too. Check Cover, Eligibility

If you buy train tickets at railway station counters, you may soon get the same insurance coverage available to passengers booking tickets online. The Supreme Court has directed Indian Railways to extend travel insurance to counter-booked tickets from October 27, 2026. The court has also warned that the Railway Board will be held directly responsible if the order is not implemented.

Railway Counter Tickets To Get Insurance Cover

A bench of justices, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan, directed the Railways to provide insurance coverage to passengers buying tickets offline, just as it does for online bookings, News 18 reported.

The Centre had told the court on May 11 that it had decided to extend insurance to counter tickets and was working on the necessary arrangements. However, the court found that there had been no progress despite the time given to the authorities.

The bench has now made it clear that the direction must be implemented by October 27.

Eligibility, Coverage, And Claim Process

IRCTC already offers optional travel insurance to eligible passengers booking e-tickets. According to its published policy, the premium has been Rs 0.45 per passenger, inclusive of taxes, since February 17, 2024.

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The policy provides the following benefits:

Coverage Amount Death Rs 10 lakh Permanent total disability Rs 10 lakh Permanent partial disability Rs 7.5 lakh Hospitalisation expenses for injuries Rs 2 lakh Transportation of remains Rs 10,000

These are the benefits listed under the existing online insurance policy. The terms and limits applicable to counter-booked tickets should be confirmed once the railways announces the final arrangements.

The current policy covers specific railway accidents and incidents during the insured journey, like train collisions, derailments, accidental falls, and certain specified criminal incidents.

For now, it's available for passengers who choose to pay the premium at the time of booking online. But the Supreme Court has directed the Railways to extend insurance coverage to counter-booked tickets.

IRCTC's online policy covers eligible e-ticket passengers who are Indian citizens and have confirmed, RAC or partially confirmed tickets.

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Children below five years travelling without a berth or seat are excluded. Children aged five to 11 are covered under the existing scheme, whether or not they have a berth, subject to the policy conditions.

Under the current online scheme, the insurance company sends policy details directly to the passenger by SMS and email. Passengers can also find their policy number in their IRCTC booking history.

If you usually buy tickets at railway counters, look out for the railways' instructions before your next journey after October 27. Confirm how the insurance is being provided and whether you need to complete any additional steps.