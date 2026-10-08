Vande Bharat Sleeper 2AC Coach Tour: Premium Berths, Panoramic Windows And Aircraft-Style Toilets

A peek inside India's newest sleeper train is giving travellers plenty to talk about. A content creator recently shared a walkthrough of the Vande Bharat Sleeper's Second Class AC coach, offering viewers a closer look at its interiors, berth configuration and passenger amenities.

The video showed that the 2AC coach is designed for comfortable travel, rivalling premium flights and other sleeper trains. The creator showed that the berths are ergonomically designed with cushions and have easy-to-climb ladders for upper berths. Each berth has separate laptop and phone charging points, a phone holder and extra space to store luggage.

The most striking element is that each berth has individual automotive-style AC air-circulation vents. The berths also come with separate reading lights as well as curtains for privacy.

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Right beside the berth, there are large sealed panoramic windows offering clear outdoor views. The creator also showed a GPS-based passenger information display screen that shows current train speed, the next station and other information.

The creator gave a peek inside the vacuum-sealed, aircraft-style toilets. These modern bio-toilets are spacious and equipped with advanced technology, including sensor-based flushes as well as improved hygiene standards.

Right beside the toilet area is a spacious wash basin and mirror. There is also a modern pantry space to support scheduled IRCTC meal services during the journey.

Take a look at the video:

More About Vande Bharat Sleeper Express

The 16-coach train has a total berth capacity of 823 passengers. Among them, 24 berths are allotted to AC First Class, 188 berths to AC 2-Tier, and 611 berths to AC 3-Tier.

Prices range from Rs 960 for a 3AC ticket for journeys up to 400 km to a high of Rs 13,300 for a 1AC ticket for the longest distance of 3,500 km. Take a look at the price breakdown:

Base fares (before GST):

AC 3-Tier: Rs 2.4 per km

AC 2-Tier: Rs 3.1 per km

AC First Class: Rs 3.8 per km

Minimum fares (up to 400 km):

AC 3-Tier: Rs 960

AC 2-Tier: Rs 1,240

AC First Class: Rs 1,520

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As journey distances increase, fares rise proportionally. On long routes, ticket prices exceed those of Rajdhani Express services.